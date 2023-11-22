Liberia: Ex-Nigerian President Hails Liberians for Peaceful Polls

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has hailed Liberians for conducting themselves peacefully during the 14 November 2023 presidential run-off election here on Tuesday.

Mr. Jonathan who is in charge of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) mission to Liberia, has also urged Liberians to sustain the commitment to their country.

Speaking to journalists as part of his assessment tour on the Liberian election, Mr. Jonathan said there was a peaceful turnout which he said is the best way to go.

He commended the people of Liberia for fostering peace throughout the election, noting that it demonstrates their quest for a better Liberia.

Liberians voted in a presidential run-off on Tuesday between incumbent President George Manneh Weah and his archrival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The run-off election was held because none of the 20 presidential candidates in the October 2023 polls obtained the 50 percent plus one vote required to be declared a winner.

Following the conduct of polls in the run-off, Mr. Jonathan expressed satisfaction over the peaceful atmosphere, describing it as peaceful and the right way to go.

"I think it's going on well and I am happy with the peaceful environment. Of all the polling stations I have visited, [it] has been quite peaceful," the former Nigerian President said.

Mr. Jonathan expressed hope that at the end of the election, Liberians will remain happy.

He further urged Liberians, especially the young people, to show commitment and patriotism to their country, while encouraging them to duly maintain the peace which fosters a beautiful nation and the pillar of democracy.

He indicated that maintaining peace in Liberia is the only way to go in making Liberia a better nation.

Meanwhile, counting is ongoing after voting in the run-off between Mr. Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Amb. Boakai of the opposition Unity Party (UP).