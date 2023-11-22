Ghana: No Limits Charity Organisation Donates Relief Items to Akosombo Dam Spillage Victims

North Tongu — No Limits Charity Organisation, a non-governmental organisation, has donated relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage at North Tongu and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region.

The items included school supplies, used clothing, uniforms, stationery, shoes, slippers, school bags among others.

With support from JOBONs Enterprise, Casio Authorised Distributors, Dream Hunt among other individuals, the donation was to empower displaced children of the Akosombo Dam spillage with hope and their education.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Ms Rita Esionam Garglo, said the donation formed part of the organisation's coporate social responsibility to support the education, wellbeing and personal development of the displaced children.

She said No Limits Charity Organisation "is a beacon of hope for the children affected by the spillage with the mission to provide the children with the tools and resources needed to regain their footing in life."

According to her, the organisation recognised education as the key to a better future, hence dedicated to ensuring that every child affected by the spillage has access to quality learning materials to enable them to continue their education with renewed mind.

"For children who have lost their homes and possessions, something as simple as a pair of slippers or shoes can make a world of difference. This is to ensure that these children have access to comfortable and protective footwear, allowing them to walk confidently towards their dreams," she added.

Ms Garglo expressed the organisation's commitment to continue to impact the lives of young ones and less-privileged in society for socio-economic development.

The Deputy Director-General in charge of Technical and Reforms at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Seji Saji Amedonu, who received the items on behalf of the victims expressed gratitude to No Limits Charity Organisation for the gesture and said it would go a long way to restore the lives of the affected residents.