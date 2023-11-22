Chad: WFP Runs Out of Money to Feed Refugees in Chad

Julian Civiero / WFP
The Adre refugee camp in Chad (file photo).
22 November 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — Food aid to 1.4 million people in Chad, including recently arrived refugees from conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, will stop in January 2024 due to a lack of sponsorship, according to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The WFP announced in a statement on November 21, that it would stop providing relief to internally displaced persons and refugees from Nigeria, the Central African Republic, and Cameroon as of December 2023 due to financial difficulties and an increase in humanitarian needs.
From January 2024, the suspension will be extended to 1.4 million people across Chad - including new arrivals from Sudan who will not receive food as they flee across the border," read the report.

Since fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seven months ago, over 540,000 refugees fled from Sudan into Chad, according to the International Organization for Migration. Many have left West Darfur, where mass massacres and racially motivated violence flared up again in October 2023 in the state capital, el-Geneina, forcing hundreds more people to flee.

"In just the last six months of conflict in Sudan, as many refugees have fled into Chad as had crossed the border in the preceding 20 years starting from the outbreak of the Darfur crisis in 2003. This brings the total number of refugees in Chad to over a million, making the country host to one of the largest and fastest-growing refugee populations in the whole African continent, WFP said.

WFP urgently needs U.S.$185 million to guarantee that the crisis-affected communities of Chad get help for the next six months.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.