Nigeria: Emefiele Gets N300m Bail in Alleged Procurement Fraud Charge

Abuja — Justice Hamza Muazu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, has granted bail in the sum of N300 million, to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

As part of the bail conditions Emefiele is to produce two sureties, who must have landed property in the Maitama District of the FCT.

Recall that Justice Muazu had remanded the former CBN boss in Kuje Correctional Center pending his ruling in the bail application argued last week by Emefiele's lawyer, Mr Mathew Burkaa, SAN.

Before his arraignment on an amended six count charge last week, another judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, had ordered his unconditional release having spent a total of 151 days in custody of both the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Emefiele however, was not in court during today's proceedings.

Details later.