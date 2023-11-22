Nigeria: 17 Die, 208 Injured As Articulated Vehicle Crashes in Niger

No fewer than 17 persons were killed in an auto crash on Tuesday at Takalafia village on the Yawuri Expressway in Magama Local Government Area of Niger.

Corps Public Education Officer at the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, a deputy corps marshal, confirmed the accident in a statement he issued in Abuja.

Kazeem stated that the accident occurred at about 3 a.m. and involved 229 persons comprising 220 male adults, four female adults, and five male children.

He said that the crash involved a DAF articulated vehicle engaged in speed violations, resulting in a loss of control.

He added that 206 male adults, one female adult, and one male child were rescued but had varying degrees of injuries.

"A total of 17 persons were killed in the crash. The injured victims have been evacuated to Kontagora General Hospital, Niger, for immediate medical attention.

"The dead were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital," Kazeem stated.