Nigeria: Reps Ask Govt to Construct 23 Pedestrian Bridges On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

22 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The lawmakers asked the government to make provisions for the construction of the bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the 2024 budget.

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to construct 23 pedestrian bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC, Oyo) during plenary on Wednesday.

The lower chamber asked the government to make provisions for the construction of the bridges in the 2024 budget.

Moving the motion, Mrs Akande-Sadipe explained that the urban development along that expressway means there is an unavoidable need to cross the highway.

She stated that despite the investment in the construction of the road, the government has neglected safety measures.

"There is an unavoidable need to cross the highway to access schools, homes, workplaces and markets, this undervalues the safety of pedestrians and drivers as there is a daily high rate of fatal accidents recorded, hence there is an urgent need for the construction of pedestrian bridges, which is currently non-existent.

"The ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, despite safety implications and ongoing advocacy, pedestrian bridges have been neglected by stakeholders and the Lagos/Ibadan expressway has become a death trap," the legislator said.

Mrs Akande-Sadipe suggested the locations where the pedestrian bridges should be built. The locations are Technical University; Toll Gate, Ibadan; Félele, Ibadan; Sóka, Ibadan; Sanyo, İbadan; Bólúwaji, Ibadan; Academy; and Eléruku, Ibadan.

She also said two bridges should be sited between Muslim and Olohun-Sògo, Ibadan and two other bridges between Olohun-Sogo and Oré-Méji Bridges.

Furthermore, the lawmaker said three bridges each should be located between Oré-Méji and Iwo Road; and between Iwo Road and General Gas bridge.

She called for the construction of five bridges between General Gas and Ojóo.

Ms Akande-Sadipe noted that the bridges would "save lives, reduce the sufferings of commuters, particularly school children and maintain the economic viability of these highly populated areas."

The motion was adopted by the House without debate.

Consequently, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas mandated the Committees on Works and Appropriations to ensure compliance.

