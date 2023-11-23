Nigeria: Troops Rescue 31 Kidnapped Victims in Sokoto

22 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The army said the operator was part of its offensive to get rid of terrorists from the region.

Soldiers have rescued 31 kidnapped victims during separate onslaughts against terrorists in Sokoto State on Tuesday.

The operation, tagged Hadarin Daji, is a military operation in north-west Nigeria to fight terrorists who have been attacking communities in the region for over a decade. The operation consists of men and officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies.

The victims were rescued during a sustained clearance operation of terrorist enclaves, a statement released in Gusau by the operation's spokesperson, Yahaya Ibrahim, said.

Mr Ibrahim, a captain, said the troops cleared Alya Fulani where they rescued 30 people before proceeding to Goboro all in Tangaza Local Government Area where they rescued one victim.

"In a recent clearance operation conducted by the troops of OPHD on 21 November 2023 at Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State, cleared Alya Fulani village, Buani forest, where 30 kidnapped persons were rescued.

"All the discovered terrorist hideouts were destroyed as the terrorists abandoned their captives and fled from their camps before the arrival of the aggressive troops.

"The troops also proceeded to Goboro village where one female kidnapped victim was rescued as the terrorists/bandits fled in disarray due to troops' firepower superiority," he said.

Mr Ibrahim said the commander commended the gallantry of the troops, charging them to do more and continue to deny the terrorists any freedom of action.

Zamfara and other Northwestern states have witnessed several terrorist activities for over a decade. The terrorists attack and kill people in their communities, markets, religious places, schools and highways.

