Ghana: Maguire Accepts Apology From Ghanaian MP Who Mocked Him

22 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has accepted the apology from Ghanaian Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo who compared his performances on the pitch to the country's Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia's economic management.

In a video taken during a parliamentary session last year, Adongo, a member of the opposition National Democratic, compared Maguire's performances with Bawumia's, saying, "he became the biggest threat, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr. Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them."

The MP stated that he wanted to correct the record and hailed Maguire as a "transformational footballer."

"He was a key player for Manchester United," he emphasized during a budget debate on Tuesday, November 21.

"As for our Maguire, he is now at the IMF, with a cup in hand," he added in relations to Vice President Bawumiah.

The English centre back took to his X account to accept Adongo's apology, adding that he hopes to see him at a Manchester United game soon.

"MP Isaac Adongo, apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon," the England defender posted on X.

