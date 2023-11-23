Nigeria: IPOB Goes Spiritual, Organises Prayers for Nnamdi Kanu

23 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have chosen two days to organise prayers for their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The prayers which are slated for Saturdays 2nd and 9th, 2023 may not be unconnected with the incarceration of the IPOB leader.

Kanu's Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, made this known by posting the banner of the programme on his X account on Thursday.

The poster read, "IPOB Worldwide, Let's Pray for Onyendu on Dec 2, 2023 & Dec 9, 2023 @ 12 midnight Biafra Time."

Alongside the e-poster, Ejimakor wrote, "So Peter was kept in PRISON, but prayer for him was being made fervently by the church to God' - Acts 12:5 #igwebuike #FreeMNK. Announcer/Moderator: High Chief Ogbuefi."

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since June 2021, despite winning the court case in 2022.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on October 13, 2022, struck out the terrorism charges against him.

In the ruling, Jummai Hanatu-led panel held that the IPOB leader's forcible repatriation from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021, was in violation of the country's extradition law.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has fixed December 15 to deliver its judgement on the appeal that is seeking to compel the Federal Government to release Kanu from detention.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.