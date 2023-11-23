Nigeria: IPOB Goes Spiritual, Organises Prayers for Nnamdi Kanu

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have chosen two days to organise prayers for their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The prayers which are slated for Saturdays 2nd and 9th, 2023 may not be unconnected with the incarceration of the IPOB leader.

Kanu's Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, made this known by posting the banner of the programme on his X account on Thursday.

The poster read, "IPOB Worldwide, Let's Pray for Onyendu on Dec 2, 2023 & Dec 9, 2023 @ 12 midnight Biafra Time."

Alongside the e-poster, Ejimakor wrote, "So Peter was kept in PRISON, but prayer for him was being made fervently by the church to God' - Acts 12:5 #igwebuike #FreeMNK. Announcer/Moderator: High Chief Ogbuefi."

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since June 2021, despite winning the court case in 2022.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on October 13, 2022, struck out the terrorism charges against him.

In the ruling, Jummai Hanatu-led panel held that the IPOB leader's forcible repatriation from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021, was in violation of the country's extradition law.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has fixed December 15 to deliver its judgement on the appeal that is seeking to compel the Federal Government to release Kanu from detention.