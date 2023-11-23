Nigeria: TotalEnergies Confirms Oil Leak At Egina Field

23 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The leak had occurred while crude was being loaded from the Egina FPSO to a vessel on 15 November.

TotalEnergies has confirmed that the oil leak at its Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel has been contained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the leak had occurred while crude was being loaded from the Egina FPSO to a vessel on 15 November.

Charles Ebereonwu, Country Communication Manager at TotalEnergies, confirmed the leak to NAN on Thursday.

Mr Ebereonwu explained that the leak was a minor one and had been contained with appropriate remedial measures.

"This is not a massive leak and the sheen has been treated with the appropriate response that resulted in a reduction of most of it.

"No shoreline or communities have been impacted," Mr Ebereonwu said.

Crude oil production at the 200,000 barrels per day capacity facility, with a storage capacity of 2.3 million barrels of crude, was not affected by the incident.

