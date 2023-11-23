Liberia: President-Elect Boakai Promises 'Responsible and Accountable Govt'

Monrovia — President-elect Joseph Nyuma Boakai has expressed gratitude for the trust bestowed upon him by the Liberian people and outlined his commitment to ushering in a new era of responsible and accountable governance.

In his victory speech delivered at his Rehab residence in Paynesville, Boakai acknowledged the close contest in Liberia's political history, thanking his opponent, President George Manneh Weah, for his gracious concession. He emphasized the importance of unity in the face of political diversity and called on all Liberians to join hands in realizing the transformative change demanded by the electorate.

"To you the people of Liberia, you have spoken loud and clear and I have heard you. We will establish a responsible and accountable government. We will address the major problem of corruption in government especially in high places," he said.

The President-elect expressed gratitude to God, his family, running mate Vice President-elect Jeremiah Koung, campaign team members, and the citizens across the country and the Diaspora who supported the vision for national renewal.

Boakai highlighted the significance of the recent elections as a testament to the power of the Liberian people and a marker of progress since the end of the civil war. He commended the international community for their solidarity and pledged to lead Liberia to be a shining example of a functioning democracy.

The President-elect called for national unity, emphasizing that all Liberians are winners, and urged citizens to embrace each other, magnanimous in victory and gracious in defeat. Boakai promised to extend development across the country, addressing historical neglect, particularly in southeastern Liberia.

"The elections are now over and we must come together as one people to rebuild our country. There are no green Liberians or blue Liberians, western Liberians or southeastern Liberians, north central Liberians or southern Liberians. There is only one Liberia, citizens of the oldest republic in Africa! All of us have won. What has happened in our democracy over the last 4 days is a win for Liberia, and will be a legacy for us as a people and marked in posterity forever. We will no longer be known for war, but for the peace that has prevailed in our country," he said.

He pledged to lead by example, promising a Liberia that benefits all citizens, with a focus on eliminating corruption in government, promoting broad participation in decision-making, and establishing a responsible and accountable government. Boakai announced plans to form a transitional team to ensure a smooth handover from the outgoing administration.

"I will announce a transitional team in the next few days to work on a transitional plan. We will start working immediately with the outgoing government for a smooth and peaceful transition. We will work with the current administration to assess the current state of affairs, determine the necessary actions to respond to challenges, build on any progress, and prevent any disruptions to a smooth and successful transition," he said.

Boakai extended a hand to the international community, seeking effective cooperation for the benefit of the Liberian people. He announced Liberia's intention to actively participate in global affairs and restore the country's respectability on the world stage.

The President-elect addressed recent tragic events, expressing regret for the loss of lives during the campaign and committing to a security and justice reform to bring relief to affected families. He pledged a thorough investigation into the tragic incident at the party's headquarters, offering condolences to the victims' families and declaring a three-day mourning period.