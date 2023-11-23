Nigeria: Govt Working On Salary Review for Paramilitary Personnel, Says Interior Minister

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has disclosed that the federal government is working to ensure an upward review of salaries of paramilitary personnel as well as facilitating complementary compensations for their sacrifices as security officers.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the minister, Babatunde Alao disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the Minister gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja during the launch of a new uniform for officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

Commending the initiative of the NSCDC boss, the Minister noted that the new uniform would give NSCDC officers "a sense of pride among their contemporaries within the security circle."

On plans by the federal government to rejig and improve the service, the Minister noted that reforms were underway to enhance the welfare packages of paramilitary personnel.

As part of the key reforms anticipated, the Minister explained that the government had constituted a committee to map out merit-based promotion of personnel as well as draw out a pension board that can take care of officers after they retire from the service.

He said; "As a government, we are putting in all that we can to ensure that we provide and support our agencies with the right materials, and of course the right knowledge that is needed to deliver.

"We will continue to support you. We will continue to work on the welfare and training of our officers because it is paramount. And, of course, we will continue to invest in you because we know that the dividend of our investment is enhanced security."

While assuring paramilitary personnel of the President's regard for their welfare, he once again acknowledged their sacrifices to defend the nation against deviants.

"Be rest assured of my support. Be rest assured of the support of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Be rest assured that your sacrifices are not in vain. We appreciate your sleepless nights because your lack of sleep is the enabler of our sleep", he stated.

Speaking on rolling out promotions and the government's quest to abolish career stagnation among other issues, the Minister said that officers would now get promoted without influence or circumventing the process.

"We are working on the promotion exercise of personnel of all our paramilitary agencies, and in a couple of weeks, it will be out. We are doing this to bring the era of career stagnation to an end. People should enter the service with the anticipation that one day he/she can become the Comptroller General or Commandant General, as the case may be. People should be able to earn their promotion when due without knowing anybody.

"We are working on your peculiar allowance, and you can be assured of getting your entitlements soon. We are also working on the review of your salary. As a board, we are working with the Salaries and wages commission to ensure the upward review of the salaries of our paramilitary officers.

"We are working on the establishment of a paramilitary pension board so that in service and retirement our men can know that there is assurance of a good life."

While presenting the new set of uniforms to the Minister, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, expressed excitement over the assurance of the minister to boost the morale of officers through befitting welfare packages.