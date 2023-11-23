Nigeria: Terrorism Financing - Minister Orders Probe of Prison Officials' Alleged Connivance With Inmates

23 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The minister condemned the unpatriotic act, directing the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to investigate the disturbing allegation.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate investigation of an intelligence report on misconduct by some men of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister ordered the investigation while reacting to comments by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, when he appeared before members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

According to the CDS, some personnel of the correctional service connived with inmates to finance the operations of proscribed terrorist groups.

Mr Tunji-Ojo, in his reaction, condemned the unpatriotic act, directing the Controller-General of the NCoS, Haliru Nababa, to investigate the disturbing allegation.

The minister, therefore, called for a speedy investigation into the matter with the view of unravelling the truth.

He added that any officer culpable or complicit in sabotaging the service and by extension the security of the country would face the full wrath of the law.

Mr Tunji-Ojo also assured the public that actions were underway to reform the service to match international standards where inmates would be truly rehabilitated.

This, he added, would be in line with the "Renewed Hope Agenda" of President Bola Tinubu.

"The era of talks but no action is over. The renewed hope administration will not entertain breaches from any officer.

"We have the interest of the state to protect and it is above anyone's interest," he added.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.