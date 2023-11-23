Liberia: South Korea Donates 10 Vehicles to Liberia

In a generous gesture, the Government of the Republic of South Korea, through its embassy in Monrovia, has presented ten brand new vehicles to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the official presentation on Wednesday, 22 November South Korea's Ambassador Extraordinary to Liberia, Kim Young-Chae, highlighted the extensive discussions that led to the decision to donate the vehicles, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the Ministry's operational efficiency.

Ambassador Kim Young-Chae expressed his government's commitment to contributing to various sectors of the Liberian society, with a specific focus on agriculture and technology.

He commended Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Kemayah, for his efforts in further strengthening the already robust ties between South Korea and Liberia.

Receiving the vehicles, Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Kemayah expressed gratitude to the Korean government for the generous donation, and pledged to allocate the vehicles strategically, incorporating them into various initiatives for the upcoming leadership.

Addressing recent reports of missing vehicles at the Ministry, Minister Kemayah refuted such claims, denouncing them as false and misleading. He reassured his unwavering commitment to safeguard all Ministry's properties and ensure a smooth turnover to the new leadership during his farewell program.

In a broader context, Minister Kemayah praised incumbent President George Weah for accepting the election results, describing this action as patriotic. He highlighted President Weah's acceptance and congratulatory message to President-elect, Joseph Boakai as a testament to the dynamism of democracy in Liberia.

In closing, Minister Kemayah urged Liberian politicians to consistently emulate President Weah's positive example for the betterment of the country and its people. Editing by

