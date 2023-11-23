Liberia: Correct the Wrongs and Move On

--Weah tells Cabinet Ministers

President George Manneh Weah has admonished members of his cabinet to correct the wrongs and move on, having lost the 14 November 2023 presidential run-off election.

During an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, Mr. Weah urged his cabinet to maintain internal unity and solidarity as they prepare for a peaceful transition of power to the opposition Unity Party (UP).

The former ruling party will take over from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in January 2024.

Weah is leaving office in January after his defeat in the 14 November 2023 presidential run-off against archrival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, a former Liberian vice president for 12 consecutive years.

Mr. Weah urged his cabinet members to roll up their sleeves and put aside deficiencies from the run-off election, motivating them not to allow defeat to track them down.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby said President Weah encouraged his officials not to allow the defeat to hinder their progress for the nation.

He told officials that there is still much ahead of them, rallying his cabinet to keep engaging from the grassroots while in opposition because a comeback is still in sight.

Addressing journalists after the cabinet meeting, Mr. Toby said despite mixed feelings, and negative and positive reactions among the cabinet members, there wasn't a shift of blame on either of the officials.

He said President Weah urged his officials to do away with the results from the election, recalibrate, correct the wrongs, and move on for a possible comeback in 2029.

Toby explained that the President admonished his cabinet to keep the courage, work in unity and solidarity, and not allow defeat to derail their progress as they forge ahead.

According to Toby, President Weah placed the blame collectively on mistakes, and not on individuals, which he thinks must be corrected as they put new strategies together for a possible return.

He continued that the cabinet meeting was also intended to express gratitude to the team that has worked with President Weah over the last six years.

He noted that it was also intended to reflect on the performance of his government, taking into consideration his developmental agenda, progress, and those things he opted to do for the country.

Tobey said the retreat was the last for the Weah-led Administration, and it centered around discussions, working procedures, and the transition between the CDC-led administration and the incoming UP-led administration.

Mr. Toby revealed that President Weah insisted on keeping the peace in Liberia, specifically owing to the performance of his administration.

He said the outgoing president acknowledged the results of the National Elections Commission (NEC), speaking about the peaceful conduct of his administration.

In a related development, Mr. Toby said President Weah has mandated his cabinet team to work within two weeks to prepare turn-over notes from their respective ministries and offices for a smooth transition of power.

Further, Toby disclosed that President Weah has mandated the Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA) Mary Tanyonoh Broh to track and retrieve all government assets in cooperation with the transitional period.

He emphasized that the outgoing government is committed to a peaceful transition of power to the incoming administration.

Toby said the CDC government will abide by procedures and funding the inauguration while working closely with the Joint Presidential Transitional Team (JPTT) to ensure a smooth transfer of power from the CDC regime to the UP regime.