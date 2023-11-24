Nigeria Not Losing Crude Volume From Egina Facility - TotalEnergies

Oil major TotalEnergies has denied reports that massive spill had occurred in its 200,000 barrels a day Egina facility.

The Country Communication Manager, of the oil firm, Charles Ebereonwu, told LEADERSHIP that contrary to reports there is no massive leak from the facility and the sheen has been treated with the appropriate response that resulted in a reduction of most of it.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), had reported that efforts are going on to contain oil spill that occurred during loading operations at the TotalEnergies operated Egina field on November 15.

Speaking with our Correspondent, Ebereonwu, explained that a minor incident occurred during crude oil loading from its FPSO to a receiving vessel, resulting in a minor spill that was immediately contained.

The Communications Manager said, "No shoreline or communities have been impacted.Production has not been affected.".

The NIMASA said it is collaborating with the spill detention Agency and the oil industry regulator to contain the spill, though the volume is not yet confirmed, spokesperson Osagie Edward said in a statement.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson said the spill impact was minimal and production at the 200,000 barrel-per-day capacity oilfield was not affected. The company is working with local authorities to clear the resident sheen from the incident, he said.

Oil spills have blighted the oil-rich Niger River delta region for decades, causing widespread environmental damage and negatively impacting the lives of millions of people in the local communities.

The NIMASA said TotalEnergies is providing aerial surveillance and applying dispersant while considering further action to clean up the spill.

"Since the incident happened, our men have been liaising with other organs of the government to ensure the pollution is effectively controlled and managed to protect the marine environment and the communities close to the incident point," NIMASA chief Bashir Jamoh said.

So far, a reconnaissance survey of neighbouring areas shows that coastal communities across Andoni, Qua-Iboe terminals, Bonny Island, Opobo/Nkoro and Eastern Obolo have not yet been impacted by the spill.

Oil majors operating in Nigeria have faced a string of litigation in the past over spills.

In May, Shell won a UK Supreme Court case over a 2011 oil spill off Nigeria's coast.