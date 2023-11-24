Rwanda: Hamilton Insists F1 Needs African Race On Calendar

British Formula One (F1) star Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has actively been pushing for a race weekend in Africa, arguing that there is no need for more races in the United States.

This year, F1 embarked on a 23-race schedule, visiting 20 countries on five continents, including three races in the United States (Miami, Las Vegas and Austin, Texas).

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, which took place on November 19, sparked controversy, with some fans becoming tired with the increasing number of race weekends in America.

Celebrated driver Hamilton also raised concerns, claiming that there is no need for more races in America, instead, he believes the focus should shift to another continent.

"I think so, but it's not my job to decide how many races there is [in America]," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

"But we definitely don't need anymore! We definitely don't need any more races.

"There's one more race we need and that's going to be Africa. We have all the other continents and why not there? So that's the one I'm working on pushing right now," he added.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli echoed Hamilton's desire to see a race in Africa, expressing his thoughts back in 2022.

"There are areas of the world that wants to have Formula 1, and I think that one area that we want to develop is the African area.

"We are a world championship, and that's an area where we are not there."

For many years, F1 struggled to establish a foothold in the American market, and Hamilton also acknowledged the noticeable increase in fan viewership in recent years.

"I remember we had a race in 2007 out here and I found myself constantly trying to educate a new audience," he said.

"It's like they've never heard of anything that we were doing. I was like 'how haven't they got the same kind of excitement that we have that we've grown up with, our culture? It's been amazing to see the change, the shift."

In August 2022, Hamilton visited Rwanda, an experience that, he said, left him 'so speechless' to the extent that he simply fell in love with the country throughout his stay.