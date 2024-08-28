Rwanda: 10 Things to Know About Formula One Race

Seven — time Formula One world champion, Lewis Hamilton has recently endorsed Rwanda as an emerging contender to host a Formula One race in Africa.

The Briton thrown his support behind the East African country after showing serious interest in hosting the premier global motorsport event.

Formula One is the premier international racing series, with a season consisting of a series of races called Grands Prix, held across different countries.

As Rwanda positions itself as a prospect to host Formula One, here are 10 key things to know about Formula one races.

Establishment of Formula One

Formula One, as a structured championship, was officially inaugurated in 1950 with the introduction of the FIA Formula One World Championship for drivers.

Before this, Grand Prix racing was already an established sport, with each race standing alone in competition.

The creation of the Drivers' Championship brought together these individual races under one unified competition.

Formula One cars

Formula one cars are designed for extreme speed and precision, featuring thousands of specialized parts including turbocharged V6 engines capable of reaching 15,000 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM). RPM is a measure of how fast the engine is spinning.

These cars generate high levels of downforce through advanced aerodynamics, particularly ground effect technology that keep the car to the track, allowing them to maintain high speeds through corners.

Formula One drivers and prominent figures

Formula One drivers are more like fighter pilots, operating under intense conditions that demand quick reflexes and remarkable endurance.

Behind the wheel of their cars, they battle extreme gravitational forces while making split-second decisions at speeds reaching up to 370 km/h.

Drivers compete for the Championship, with the ultimate goal of winning after each Grand Prix.

Formula One has its best renowned drivers. Lewis Hamilton, a British known for winning seven World Championships and over 100 races.

Michael Schumacher, a German who holds seven titles, dominated Formula One in the early 2000s with Ferrari.

Ayrton Senna, a Brazilian who died in a fatal race accident in 1994, is remembered for his three world titles and his excellent skill in wet conditions.

Formula One teams

Formula One teams consist of an excellent skilled group of engineers, strategists, and drivers who work together to build and race the Formula one car.

The grid is composed of 10 teams, each fielding two cars, from both experienced and new motor companies.

Each team operates out of advanced facilities, primarily located in the United Kingdom, Italy, and other key locations, where they design, test, and refine their cars, pushing the limits of technology and innovation to gain a competitive edge.

Formula One circuits

Formula One circuits are renowned for their diverse and challenging characteristics, offering a mix of historic tracks and modern venues that cater to the high-speed spectacle of the sport.

Classic circuits like Monaco, Monza, Silverstone, and Spa-Franco champs. Meanwhile, newer additions include Las Vegas, Miami, and Qatar.

Each circuit is designed to test the skills of drivers and the performance of their cars, contributing to the dynamic nature of the Championship.

Formula One weekends

Formula one competitions take place on the weekends. A typical Formula 1 weekend spans three days, usually Friday through Sunday, and is structured to optimize both car preparation and racing action.

The weekend kicks off with two 60-minute free practice sessions on Friday, allowing teams to fine-tune their cars and gather crucial data about the track.

Saturday begins with a final practice session before the key three-stage qualifying rounds determine the starting grid for the main race.

This process involves eliminating the slowest drivers in each phase until the top ten grid positions are set.

Sunday features the Grand Prix race, where drivers compete to earn the victory.

Formula One Scoring system

In Formula One, points are awarded based on finishing positions rather than the exact time taken to complete the race.

The first place earns 25 points, the second place earns 18 points, to the last awarded (tenth) who wins one point.

The total points a driver accumulates over the course of the season contribute to their position in the Drivers' Championship standings.

The driver with the most points at the end of the season wins the championship.

Rules and regulation in Formula One

The rules and regulations are set by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), in collaboration with Formula One and various stakeholders.

Recently, The FIA has unveiled a comprehensive set of regulations for Formula One that will come into effect from 2026.

Key changes include a reduction in car weight by 30 kilograms, a redesign of the power units to feature increased battery power and a balanced split between internal combustion and electric power, and the use of 100 percent sustainable fuels.

Dangers associated with Formula One races

Formula One racing, while thrilling, poses significant dangers due to its high speeds, circuits, and close competition.

Since 1950, 32 drivers have been killed during a Formula One Grand Prix weekend, while 7 have been killed during test sessions and 12 during non-championship events.

However, the FIA has implemented a range of safety measures to mitigate these dangers.

Prizes awarded in Formula one

Prize money is awarded to F1 teams, and drivers are likely receiving a financial bonus on top of the base salary they're paid by their team and sponsorship.

At the end of the season the driver with the most championship points officially receives the trophy.