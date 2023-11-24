Nigeria: PDP Governors Canvass New Revenue Formula, React to Court Judgements On Elections

24 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The PDP governors said they believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where the party recorded temporary setbacks like Zamfara and Plateau.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has called on the federal government to introduce a new revenue allocation formula that would give more money to states and local governments.

The forum said this in a communique issued after its meeting on Thursday in Abuja. The communique was read by the forum's chairperson, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Mr Mohammed said the opposition governors also reviewed the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal concerning governors of various states and noted the mixed outcomes.

"As a forum, we once again re-state our overall confidence in the judiciary to do justice.

"We believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we recorded temporary setbacks like Zamfara and Plateau," he said.

Mr Mohammed said that the meeting also reviewed the off-season elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo.

He expressed the governors' support for the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate allegations of existence of pre-filled result sheets prior to the election in some polling units to ensure the confidence of the people in the electoral process.

Some of the attendees at the meeting were: Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai; Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, and Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Mani Mummuni.

