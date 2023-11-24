Nigeria: Ibom Air Clarifies - No Suspension of Calabar Flights, Operational Adjustments Made

Contrary to recent reports, Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State government-owned airline, has refuted claims of suspending flight operations to Calabar, Cross River state.

The airline clarified that it has only adjusted its frequencies to Calabar due to the sudden unserviceability of one of its aircraft.

The head of Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, stated: "As a result of the sudden unserviceability of one of our aircraft, we had to make adjustments to some of our scheduled operations, including the Abuja-Calabar route. "The airline has communicated this situation to affected passengers and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, assuring a swift resolution.

"Efforts are underway to bring the unserviceable aircraft back to operational status, and the airline anticipates the resumption of the Abuja-Calabar route within a few days.

"Ibom Air expressed sincere apologies to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused and affirmed its unwavering commitment to providing uninterrupted services to Calabar.

"The airline is working diligently to address the situation promptly and ensure seamless travel experiences for its valued customers," she added.