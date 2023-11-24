Liberia: Speaker Chambers Donates Ambulance to Pleebo Health Center

Maryland County — Amid his ongoing battle for reelection, Maryland County Electoral District #2 Representative and Speaker of the 54th Liberia Legislature, Bhofal Chambers, has donated a brand new ambulance to the Pleebo Health Center.

The donation ceremony held recently in the county brought together chiefs, elders, development superintendent, district statutory superintendent, rural women, and health authorities within the district.

Speaker Chambers said the ambulance is his own way of giving back to the district, knowing his for his people.

He said the people of Electoral District #2 deserve more of such opportunity because, over time, the health center and its authorities have been calling for help.

The embattled lawmaker, who is challenging his defeat from the October 10, 2023 elections, lauded the people of Pleebo Sodoken district for overwhelmingly voting for President Weah in the just-ended presidential runoff election.

"Let me say to you, today I am who I am and I have what I have because of you; you made me and so, I owe a lot to you; this is one of the many contributions I have made and the one to come", Representative Chambers said.

Consolidated tally votes released by the National Elections Commission from the district shows that the lawmaker was defeated by Candidate Anthony Williams, but Chambers filed a formal protest before the NEC Board of Commissioners which is being heard.

He acknowledged the passion and dedication of Pleebo citizens in their pursuit of a better future and challenged all to channel their energies into productive discussions and peaceful actions, emphasizing that together, they can achieve their aspirations and bring about positive change.

It may be recalled that during the October 10th elections, a precinct in Old Sodoken, comprising of two polling places were plagued with series of controversies that led to the appearance of masked dancer 'Country Devil', scaring away poll watchers of the Coalition for Democratic Change with report of stuffing of ballot papers to the disadvantage of Speaker Chambers.

However, Chambers has assured his constituents of a positive outcome of ongoing investigation.

"We have unabated trust and confidence in the National Elections Commission, at the end of the day justice will prevail. The case is proceeding well; there was the first engagement with the lawyers and things are going well because the truth will never be buried. However, it is trumpet upon it shall rise, and whatever the case is the people of Pleebo Sodoken district will be the beneficiaries." He noted.

The Maryland County lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to the development earmarked for Pleebo, saying "The well-being and progress of the district remains a top priority. Rest assured, the earmarked development projects will continue as planned, and the people of Pleebo will see positive changes that will improve their quality of life."

