Liberia: WSR Regrets Tragic Car Ramming Against up Partisans

24 November 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

- Urges LNP to keep the public updated regularly

The Women Situation Room (WSR) has expressed deep regrets over the tragic car-ramming incident that killed some partisans of the opposition Unity Party (UP) and wounded others on 20 November 2023.

The dreaded incident happened outside the Unity Party headquarters on Broad Street while partisans were celebrating opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai's victory over incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

Three persons were killed and dozens of others brutally wounded hours after the National Elections Commission (NEC) declared Boakai as the winner of the run-off election.

WSR, an initiative of the Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC) for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace and Security, has conveyed its deepest sympathies to those who lost their loved ones or who have family members hospitalized.

Through a press release dated 23 November 2023 under the signature of WSR Initiator Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh, the group said it understands that investigations by the police and security apparatus of the government are already underway.

"In that regard, it is our understanding that investigations by the Police and Security apparatus of the Government are already underway," the release said.

Accordingly, Cllr. Chesson-Wureh urged the Government of Liberia to keep the public updated on its findings to avoid misrepresentations, misinterpretations, and misinformation being circulated to the public.

Cllr. Chesson-Wureh warned that this has the propensity to cause violence and disrupt the peace, noting that it is critical, given the current situation and developments facing the nation.

