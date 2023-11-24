Nigeria: Kano Detects Highest Number of Tuberculosis Cases in Nigeria

The Kano State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (KNS-TBLCP) announced the detection and notification of 26,271 TB cases in 2022.

The State TB Programme Manager, Dr Ibrahim Gano, revealed this information during the TIFA-SOFT project dissemination meeting held on Thursday in Kano.

Dr Gano stated that 9,941 cases were detected in the last quarter of 2022 alone, marking the highest quarterly tuberculosis notification figure ever recorded in Nigeria.

Emphasizing the urgency of addressing Tuberculosis cases promptly, he mentioned that an untreated Tuberculosis patient could potentially transmit the disease to 10 to 15 people within a year.

Kano recognized as one of the five high tuberculosis burden states, has intensified its efforts to combat the spread of the disease. Dr Gano outlined various measures taken by the government, including the expansion of tuberculosis diagnostic equipment to cover remote communities.

He said "Mobile TB screening tools and machines have been deployed for efficient screening and diagnosis, with healthcare workers receiving comprehensive training on TB diagnosis, treatment, and reporting.

"The state government has also extended tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment services to more private health facilities."

Dr Gano emphasized the collaborative approach taken, involving partnerships with Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and professional associations, as well as engagement with traditional and religious leaders to reduce the spread of the disease.

Iboro Girdon, the Project Coordinator of the Tuberculosis Implementation Framework Agreement and Social Franchise for TB Contact Investigation (TIFA-SOFT), explained that the project aims to enhance the uptake of TB prevention therapy in private health facilities. Additionally, it seeks to boost contact investigation and screening within these facilities, underlining a comprehensive strategy to address the tuberculosis challenge in Kano State.