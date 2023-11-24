Nigeria: COP28 - Kaduna Women Stage Street Rally for Climate Justice

The organisers of the Kaduna rally said the goal was to ask for climate justice for women and affirmative representation at COP28.

Some women took to the streets in Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital, on Thursday, to demand climate justice for women and affirmative representation at the 28th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference.

The rally was organised ahead of UN Climate Change Conference also referred to as the Conference of the Parties (COP28), scheduled to hold from 30 November to 12 December, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The women, numbering about 2,000 from different parts of Kaduna State, staged the street rally on Thursday, from the Ahmadu Bello Stadium through Ahmadu Bello Way to Leventis Underpass.

The women, dressed in green, in tributes to Nigeria's national colour, proceeded to the Yakubu Gowon Way, passed through the Independence Way and the Constitution Road and back to the Gymnasium Hall of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

The rally was organised by Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE) with support from Global Fund for Women.

The founder and Programme Director, WISE, Olanike Olugboji-Daramola, explained, after the rally, that the goal was to ask for climate justice for women and affirmative representation at COP28.

Demands

Mrs Olugboji-Daramola pointed out that so many people were not well informed about the terrible impact of climate change in communities.

She also said that many residents do not know anything about COP.

"So, we are out today to create awareness about the conference of parties, create awareness about climate change and call for climate justice for women.

"Because I have heard so many leaders saying that women are the most impacted by the effect of climate and they are the first responders, but sadly, at the decision-making table, their voices are missing.

"So, we are out today to call for leaders: World leaders, national leaders, and leaders at all levels to take cognisance of the fact that women need to be heard.

"The concerns of women need to be heard as it concerns climate change, because so many women are still using firewood today to cook.

"It is one of the greatest causes of deforestation and nobody is asking the women, what do you need, what alternatives are there," she said.

She insisted that women need to be visible in driving solutions, in creating solutions and whatever was possible, adding that women were the custodian of the future generation and should be carried along.

WISE's efforts

The programme director said that WISE had been building capacities and putting resources in the hands of women to drive solutions to climate change under different programmes and interventions.

"For example, we have the COVID-19 and Climate Resilience programme that focus on repositioning women at the frontline of driving climate change solutions.

"We are raising their capacities in planting trees, producing briquette, and offering them green micro financing where we put resources in their hands so that they can establish clean businesses among other interventions," she said.

Participants speak

One of the women, Hannatu Biniyat, who would be 70 years in days, called on policy makers to include women in the discussions to find lasting solutions to climate change.

Mrs Biniyat explained that women were the most affected by climate change and as such, should be given a voice when deciding on what climate actions to take.

Similarly, Larai Bako, equally stressed the need to carry women along in the planning and implementation of climate change programmes in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

Kaduna govt official reacts

Responding, Abubakar Buba, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Kaduna State, commended WISE for mobilising the women to advocate for climate justice for women.

Mr Buba pledged the state government's continued support to ensure active participation of women in climate change programmes and interventions.

"The actions taken by these women are very encouraging. We will be there for them, we will support them, we will support climate action, and we will support climate justice for women.

"This is going to be part of the message we are taking to COP28 in Dubai," he said.

The commissioner said that the state's Climate Policy was 90 per cent completed, adding that the government had also created green economic zones to reduce carbon emission and promote a green environment.

He said that the goal was to build a greener state with less carbon emission and be part of the global community in the fight against climate change.

"These policies and programmes are very sensitive to women because they are the bedrock for any development anywhere in the world.

"Kaduna State has a population of over 10 million, and half of the population are women, and these women are the ones responsible for taking care of the homes and children.

"So, we cannot afford to hand over a bad weather condition for our unborn children," the commissioner said.