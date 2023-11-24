Nigeria: Comedy Star Nasty Blaq Becomes Latest Cardtonic Brand Ambassador

Lagos, Nigeria- Cardtonic, the leading gift card trading platform in Nigeria and Ghana, has announced a fresh new partnership with popular comedian Nasty Blaq! We're thrilled to bring Nasty on board as our newest brand ambassador to represent Cardtonic at upcoming promo campaigns and events.

Nasty Blaq has been making major waves with his hilarious online skits. With a growing fanbase loving his friendly and vibrant comedy style, he's the perfect fit to partner with Cardtonic as we expand across Africa.

"We're so proud Nasty Blaq is now a Tonik," said TJ, Cardtonic's spokesperson. "As our community of users continues to grow, it's crucial we collaborate with talented artists like Nasty, who bring immense value. His creativity and passion are amazing assets that will greatly benefit our platform."

Cardtonic has changed the game for trading gift cards in Africa by enabling seamless, convenient transactions and fantastic rates. Our app lets people swap gift cards super easily.

Nasty Blaq said, "I'm pumped to team up with Cardtonic! This is a brand my fans will definitely enjoy, and I see a bright future for our partnership. Together, we'll inspire people across Nigeria, Ghana and beyond. This is just the beginning!"

Get excited for a ton of exclusive events, giveaways, promos and more as we welcome the hilarious Nasty Blaq to the Tonik family!

Want in on the action? Join the movement today by downloading the Cardtonic app. This is your chance to win exciting rewards. Let's go!!

Watch the video below

About Cardtonic

Cardtonic is a leading online platform for buying and selling gift cards conveniently. With a user-friendly interface and secure transactions, Cardtonic offers a seamless experience for both buyers and sellers.

Product Links

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cardtonic.app

Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cardtonic-sell-gift-cards/id1548466084

Help Center:

https://help.cardtonic.com