Nigerian Jollof Is Better Than Ghanaian Jollof - Chef Hilda Baci

24 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular chef, Hilda Baci has weighed in on the Ghanaian jollof vs Nigerian jollof debate.

According to Baci, Nigerian jollof is the better version, alluding to the flavour building it comes with.

The former Guinness World Record holder made this known when speaking in the latest episode of the 90s Baby Show.

Hilda said, "Nigerian jollof is actually better than Ghanaian jollof.

"I've been to Ghana and I've eaten their jollof. I've done a jollof competition with a Ghanaian chef who made his best representation of Ghanaian jollof and I've seen the recipes.

"But with Nigerian jollof, Nigerians don't play about flavour."

Recall that Hilda Baci defeated Ghana's Leslie Kumordzie to win the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021.

She received $5,000 prize money for the feat.

