Ghana: No Law Backing Newly-Inaugurated Sunyani Teaching Hospital - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the newly inaugurated Sunyani teaching hospital by the government as a hoax.

According to the party there was no law backing the establishment of the hospital as of now.

The party also stated that there was no budgetary allocation made in the 2024 budget for the take-off of the project.

These issues were raised by the National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, at a media briefing in Sunyani on Wednesday in the Bono Region.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, November18, 2023, the government elevated the Sunyani Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital.

The chairman said as it was the norm everywhere that a medical school was always put up first to train doctors who would practice their profession in a well-equipped Teaching hospital.

In his view the absence of a medical school backed by the establishment of relevant structures, equipment and specialised units such as cardiology, neurosurgery, mammography among others at the Sunyani Regional Hospital did not qualify it to be a Teaching hospital.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said the Cape Coast, Ho and the Tamale teaching hospitals were set up by the NDC after medical schools were put up.

He described the move by the NPP as a scam designed to woo people in the Bono Region to vote for them in next year's general elections.

The Chairman of NDC further explained that all infrastructure projects started by the NDC before they left office had been abandoned adding that even projects initiated by the government in the region had either stalled or work on them were moving at snail pace.

He said for instance in 2020 President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of accident and emergency unit at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region but that project never saw the light of day.

He expressed regret that the people of the Bono Region had been taken for granted by the NPP government for far too long and that the time had come for the people to reject any ploy to hoodwink them into voting for them come 2024 general elections.

Mr Asiedu Nketia added that it was unfortunate that Professor Busia, one of the founding fathers of NPP and former prime minister of Ghana's home region would be denied its fair share of development.

He however, assured that when NDC wins power in 2024 elections the Bono Region would have its fair share of development.