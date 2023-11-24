Ghana to Receive €145.9 Million German Support

Germany has proposed to support Ghana with 145.9 million euros on technical and financial co-operation on three critical areas of the economy.

The areas are climate and energy, good governance, and sustainable economic development.

The Finance Ministry which disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday in a press statement, said the decision of the German government to support Ghana in those areas followed the completion of bilateral negotiations with the government of Germany.

The government of Ghana delegation was in Berlin to participate in the 2023 G20 Compact with Africa conference, as well as complete the annual bilateral negotiations with the Federal Republic of Germany.

The statement said the German government lauded Ghana's strong social protection policies under our Post-Covid Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

The statement said the Finance Minister took the opportunity to engage the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, on Ghana's International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme during the Working Lunch of Africa Finance Ministers and representatives of International Institutions on the margins of the G20 Compact with Africa Conference in Berlin.