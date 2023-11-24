Ghana to Receive €145.9 Million German Support

24 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Germany has proposed to support Ghana with 145.9 million euros on technical and financial co-operation on three critical areas of the economy.

The areas are climate and energy, good governance, and sustainable economic development.

The Finance Ministry which disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday in a press statement, said the decision of the German government to support Ghana in those areas followed the completion of bilateral negotiations with the government of Germany.

The government of Ghana delegation was in Berlin to participate in the 2023 G20 Compact with Africa conference, as well as complete the annual bilateral negotiations with the Federal Republic of Germany.

The statement said the German government lauded Ghana's strong social protection policies under our Post-Covid Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

The statement said the Finance Minister took the opportunity to engage the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, on Ghana's International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme during the Working Lunch of Africa Finance Ministers and representatives of International Institutions on the margins of the G20 Compact with Africa Conference in Berlin.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.