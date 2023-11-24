Ghana: Foreign Trade Association of German Retailers, AGAM Enter Into Partnership

The Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM) and the Foreign Trade Association of the German Retail Trade (AVE) have entered into a partnership to foster sustainable growth and employment development in Ghana's textile sector.

The programme is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

A press statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghanaian Times said, "The partnership will focus on three primary objectives: strengthening the management of AGAM in a sustainable manner, providing demand-oriented services for member companies and establishing a professional representation of interests."

"Our collaboration with AVE will empower us to better manage our organisation, offer tailored services to our members, and professionally advocate for their interests," said Ms Nura Salifu, Acting President of AGAM.

She added that, "The joint endeavour is part of a broader objective to improve the business environment for Ghanaian enterprises in the apparel, garment and textile sector, which in turn will drive economic growth and employment development across Ghana."

"We see this partnership as an opportunity to bolster sustainable development in the textile sector. Our joint efforts will enhance competitiveness, fostering a stronger, more resilient textile sector," stated Prof. Dr Tobias Wollermann, President of AVE.

The statement said the partnership would encompass capacity-building efforts, training programmes, and networking opportunities that could further enhance the skill sets of those enterprises and promote the sustainability of the AGAM management.

"This significant collaboration represents an international commitment to bolstering economic development in Ghana, with particular attention to the textile industry. Both AGAM and AVE eagerly anticipate the positive impacts this partnership will bring to the nation's textile sector and broader economic landscape," it added.