Ghana: Assin North MP Case Adjourned to February 7

24 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

The trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North has been adjourned to February 7.

This is because the trial judge, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh is going on leave.

Justice Yanzuh is one of the 12 judges that sat during the legal vacation.

The MP is currently in Canada for medical care, but proceedings were conducted in his absence.

The facts according are that, the accused on July 26, 2019, signed an application form for a Republic of Ghana passport in which accused indicated that he was a Ghanaian and does not have a dual nationality.

Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, said that Mr Quayson, at the time, held a Canadian citizenship issued on

October 30, 2016, but failed to declare same on the application form.

He said based on alleged false information together with the other information provided by the accused on the passport application form, he was issued with a Ghanaian passport, number G2538667 on August 2, 2019.

Mr Quayson won the Assin North by-election on June 27, after the Supreme Court ruled that his election was unconstitutional and ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct fresh election.

