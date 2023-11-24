Ghana/Egypt: Medeama Ready for Al Ahly Test

24 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Medeama SC has arrived in the capital of Cairo on Wednesday night ahead of their CAF Champions' League group stage encounter against Egyptian and African powerhouse, Al Ahly.

The match, scheduled for the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo tomorrow, would see Africa's most successful club, Al Ahly, face Ghanaian debutants, Medeama, in Group D's opener.

Patrick Akoto, Medeama SC Communications Director, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that they had been received and treated very well since their arrival in Egypt.

He disclosed that the 23-man squad had their first training session yesterday as they continue preparations for the clash.

"There are no issues with regard to our arrival in Cairo, as we have been treated very well. Camp is cool, the atmosphere is very nice, and we are looking forward to facing the biggest club in Africa," he said.

Patrick Akoto also expressed optimism about defeating Al Ahly, who are the defending champions of the CAF Champions League, having won it a record 11 times.

Medeama would also compete against Young Africans of Tanzania and CD Belouizdad of Algeria in Group D of the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Lamin N. Jammeh from The Gambia has been appointed to take charge of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League game between Ghanaian Champions, Medeama SC, and Algerian side, CR Belouizdad, reports the Ghana Football Association, reports Ghanafa.org.

Jammeh will be assisted by Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo (Assistant I), Omar Danke (Assistant II), and Alhasan Baboucarr Bass (Fourth Referee).

Rene Williams Sere from Cote d'Ivoire will be the Match Commissioner.

Others include Peter Elgam Edibe - Referee Assessor - Nigeria, Ozoemena Joseph Chwuku - General Coordinator- Nigeria and Ibrahim Saanie Daara - Media Officer - Ghana.

