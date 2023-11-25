South Africa: Oscar Pistorius Will Be a Free Man

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is set to be released on parole on January 5, 2024, nearly 11 years after the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius, now 37, was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to serve 13 years and five months for the Valentine's Day shooting in 2013.

Pistorius shot Steenkamp multiple times through a bathroom door in their Pretoria home, claiming he mistook her for an intruder.

Upon release, Pistorius will be under close monitoring by authorities, required to attend therapy, and must inform his parole officer of any significant life changes like moving or employment.

June Steenkamp, Reeva's mother, voiced concerns about Pistorius's anger issues and the safety of women he may encounter in the future.

The family has been deeply affected by the loss, with Reeva's father passing away earlier this year.

Pistorius's initial conviction of culpable homicide was later escalated to murder. This will be his second parole hearing after the first one failed in March due to an administrative error in calculating his detention period.

Steenkamp, a law graduate, model, and TV presenter, is remembered for her kindness, ambition, and plans to advocate for abused women.

Known as the "blade runner," Pistorius achieved global fame as a Paralympic gold medalist and competed in the 2012 London Olympics against able-bodied athletes.