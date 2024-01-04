South Africa: Pistorius' Parole Plan Is All Juice and No Gin!

It's a case of "you can look but can't touch" for paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who is not allowed to drink alcohol until 2029.

This is the toughest part of the parole conditions for Pistorius, who gets out of jail on Friday, 5 January.

Even though he's getting out, his spirits will be down!

Pistorius is known to enjoy booze and battles to stay away from the nightlife. In the middle of his trial in 2014, Pistorius had an altercation with businessman Jared Mortimer at a club in Johannesburg's upmarket Sandton business district.

The athlete was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for murder for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, and became eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

He served 10 months in prison before being released on house arrest but in July 2016 the Appeals Court changed the earlier charge of attempted murder into murder.

Pistorius then received a six-year jail term which was later more than doubled to 13 years.

The Department of Correctional Services said his public profile as a decorated athlete and celebrity will not earn him any favours with parole officers.

"An elevated public profile linked to Pistorius doesn't make him different from other inmates nor warrant inconsistent treatment.

"The general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius. For instance he will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day.

"He may not consume alcohol and other prohibited substances."

Pistorius has also been barred from conducting any media interviews until the end of his sentence in 2029.