Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo has issued a heartfelt apology to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Last year, Adongo found himself comparing the economic strategies of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia to Maguire's football performance, which at the time was under fire from critics.

However, during a recent budget debate, Adongo took the opportunity to set the record straight. He praised Maguire as a "transformational footballer" and a "key player" for his club.

Maguire responded to the video on X, posting: "MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon."

Adongo however didn't miss the chance to continue his critique of Vice-President Bawumia, saying that Ghana's own "Maguire" is now at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) "with a cup in hand".

This change of heart comes during Ghana's most severe economic crisis in years, with soaring government debt leading to a whopping $3 billion loan from the IMF.

Last year's record inflation in Ghana, which peaked at 54%, has now come down to around 35%.

The original joke, which compared Mr Bawumia's economic management to Maguire's criticised football tactics, had gone viral on social media, adding to the scrutiny faced by the English defender.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian public's reaction to Adongo's apology has been mixed. Some applaud Maguire's recent improvements on the field, while others argue that the Ghanaian economy managers aren't scoring as well.

Compiled by staff writer