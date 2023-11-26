Nigeria Among Africa's Best for Partnership With Young Entrepreneurs - French Minister

The French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Mr Olivier Becht has described Nigeria as one of the most attractive countries on the African continent for partnerships with young entrepreneurs.

The minister who visited Nigeria last week for the 10th anniversary celebration of The French Tech Mission in the country said for this reason it was important for the The French Tech and Ecosystem to be present in the country to partner with young start-ups who they support with funding.

The minister participated in a panel organized by the French Tech Lagos aimed at bringing together key players from the French and Nigerian tech ecosystems to network, share ideas and explore new opportunities for collaboration and investments.

According to Mr. Becht, "Nigeria is one of the most attractive countries on the continent of Africa for partnership with young start-ups and so it is important that the French Tech and Ecosystem is present here".

While underlining the achievement of the French Tech Mission this last decade, the minister pointed out the commitment of France to support the Nigerian digital ecosystem, notably through the French Agency for Development (AFD) 100m euro contribution to the Nigerian I-Dice programme which contributes to the development of digital and creative enterprises.

He stressed that France wants to attract but also cooperate with the best international talents in tech, of which Nigeria is part of.

Some of the Nigerian start-ups that have benefitted from the collaboration are Patrick Agese of PamAfrica and Jane Ekeh of Gas360 who participated in the panel to share their experiences.

The French Tech Mission, he said, is responsible for supporting the structuring and growth of French start-up ecosystem in France and all other countries of the world.

Meanwhile, during his visit, the minister mey with the management team of a French subsidiary, Engie Energy Access Nigeria during which they discussed investment opportunities, strategic partnerships and initiatives to strengthen economic ties between France and Nigeria in the solar energy industry.

He commended Engie Energy Access for its commitment to sustainable

development and efforts to bring clean and affordable energy to Nigerian communities.

One of Engie Energy Access's achievements in Nigeria, include the inauguration of its first minigrid in Niger State, providing electricity to over 1,500 people.