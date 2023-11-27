Sudan: Darfur Bar Association 'Taking RSF Threats Seriously'

26 November 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum / El Fasher — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) says that it has been subjected to "serious threats from some members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)," which it says it is "taking very seriously".

In a statement on Friday, the DBA expressed its regret "that the situation in Sudan has declined to the point where there is a lack of state agencies or institutions".

The DBA cites one of the most recent threats, allegedly by RSF cadres: "You have the right to mourn yourselves before going to bed, and we have given you a great opportunity that you have wasted, and there is no excuse for those who are warned."

The Darfur lawyers point out that as a human rights institution, it exercises "oversight over both sides of the ongoing absurd war," lamenting that if the war does not stop, "it will end with the country being torn apart into warring fragments.

The DBA is defiant that that it will not stop performing its mission in spite of the threats. It strongly condemns the publication of pictures of a widow other women while they were detained in the city of El Geneina, and explained that the pictures are in violation of Sharia law and applicable ethics.

The statement stressed that the Authority does not ignore these threats and views them seriously.

The RSF has been approached for comment by Radio Dabanga.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.