Sudan: Darfur Bar Association 'Taking RSF Threats Seriously'

Khartoum / El Fasher — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) says that it has been subjected to "serious threats from some members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)," which it says it is "taking very seriously".

In a statement on Friday, the DBA expressed its regret "that the situation in Sudan has declined to the point where there is a lack of state agencies or institutions".

The DBA cites one of the most recent threats, allegedly by RSF cadres: "You have the right to mourn yourselves before going to bed, and we have given you a great opportunity that you have wasted, and there is no excuse for those who are warned."

The Darfur lawyers point out that as a human rights institution, it exercises "oversight over both sides of the ongoing absurd war," lamenting that if the war does not stop, "it will end with the country being torn apart into warring fragments.

The DBA is defiant that that it will not stop performing its mission in spite of the threats. It strongly condemns the publication of pictures of a widow other women while they were detained in the city of El Geneina, and explained that the pictures are in violation of Sharia law and applicable ethics.

The statement stressed that the Authority does not ignore these threats and views them seriously.

The RSF has been approached for comment by Radio Dabanga.