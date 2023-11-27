Sudan: Wali - 'Relative Calm' in West Darfur Capital

El Geneina — The Wali (governor) of West Darfur, Tijani Karshoum, says that a "relative calm: has returned to the state capital of El Geneina. Speaking to Radio Dabanga, he explained that life is gradually returning to the city, after great efforts made by the state government and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). He discussed the current situation in Darfur in terms of healthcare, humanitarian aid, and connectivity, highlighting recurrent issues of salary payment and humanitarian provisions.

"West Darfur has been through difficult conditions, but now it is gradually recovering. We are not saying that all the challenges are gone, but we are working a daily basis to establish security and stability in West Darfur."

Karshoum added that the problems facing West Darfur are the same as those facing all the states of Sudan since the war broke out on April 15.

Ardamata

Karshoum questioned the validity of the death toll in Ardamata after reports by human rights organisations reported that 1,300 people, including children, women and the elderly, were killed and more than 2,000 others were wounded.

He argued that "an accurate statistic for the dead is difficult to know".

The governor complained about the neglect of federal institutions, in providing support to the state. The governor renewed his demand for federal institutions, the need to fulfil their obligations to assist with salary payments and to provide adequate food and medicine.

Karshoum called on the Federal Ministry of Finance, the need to pay the benefits of workers in the state, and said that workers in West Darfur did not pay their salaries for seven months, he added, "There are some states that have received salaries for two or three months, but West Darfur has not received anything."

"Today, West Darfur is completely cut off from federal institutions, and the interruption of the eastern road to West Darfur has greatly affected the economic and commercial situation". Karshoum thanked the neighbouring country of Chad for opening the borders and their reception of refugees, which also aided the local economy.

Humanitarian situation

The Wali of West Darfur appealed to international organisations, United Nations agencies and philanthropists to act urgently to save citizens in West and Central Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, he called on international organisations and United Nations agencies to give West and Central Darfur the highest priority because they are completely cut off from federal institutions.

The Wali explained: "We have worked hard to secure the western gate to allow or humanitarian aid to enter, but the localities of El Geneina, Kirienik, and Serba are in need of more help."

Meanwhile, a team of organisations and United Nations agencies arrived for the first time to Central Darfur since the outbreak of war in mid-April.

Karshoum said that a meeting was held with the team of UN organisations and agencies that included West and Central Darfur and the RSF command in the Azum area of Central Darfur on Thursday. In it, they discussed security and trade coordination, and the entry of United Nations organisations and agencies.

Health conditions

Karshoum revealed the arrival of 6 doctors specialising in surgery and orthopaedics by the Red Cross to the city of El Geneina to conduct operations in the hospital to save the injured.

Approximately 45 injured individuals are in need of major operations. Karshoum praised collective efforts and initiatives to restore service in El Geneina Hospital.

"Work is now continuing, in health centres and rural hospitals, with the support of organisations and United Nations agencies, which entered West Darfur through Chad."

Connectivity

Karshoum called on communication networks to restore service in the state, as West Darfur continues to suffer from a severe weakness in its internet services and telecommunications networks.

"West Darfur remained completely cut off from the world during the past few months. The Internet service is still weak and other localities are out of coverage."