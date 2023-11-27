Sudan: IGAD Plans Emergency Summit As RSF Attacks West Kordofan SAF Base

Babanusa — On Friday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an attack on Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) military base near Babanusa in West Kordofan. Residents of the city of continued to flee for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has scheduled an emergency summit in Djibouti to discuss the war.

The displacement from Babanusa, West Kordofan followed previous reports of an imminent RSF attack the city's 22nd Infantry Division, after it took control of East Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Babanusa, Salah Mohamedi spoke of continual displacement to all major cities and peripheral regions.

"Civil administrations and youth organisations have unsuccessfully tried to prevent armed confrontation between the RSF and the SAF", Mohamedi explained.

On Thursday evening, residents and members of the army were injured in violent confrontations between the warring parties in the city of Mujil, West Kordofan state on Thursday evening.

"Confrontations took place at about two on Thursday night when members of the army tried to gather in the airport garrison, and clashed with the region's RSF supporters. Three citizens were injured, and more were taken to the Mujiddaf Hospital."

On Friday, the Rapid Support Forces launched an attack on an army military area near the railway and the military garrison in West Kordofan state. Witnesses report that the attack led to the displacement of residents of the Ajeeb neighbourhood and several injuries after the fall of Danat to the RSF.

IGAD

The Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, said he had a phone call with the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, on the developments of the situation in Sudan. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he revealed he "discussed with His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya, Mr. William Ruto, during a phone call, the developments of the situation in Sudan in light of the ongoing war, and the need to end the suffering of the Sudanese people."

Hemedti expressed his support for the Jeddah platform, led by Saudi Arabia and the USA, including the African Union and IGAD.

IGAD heads of state have scheduled an emergency summit in the first week of December in Djibouti to discuss the war in Sudan. This was scheduled after a meeting on Thursday between Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssef and the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Warkini Kabihou. A diplomatic source told Radio Dabanga that the summit will discuss the security situation in Sudan, and how to accelerate the Jeddah platform for the Sudanese parties to reach a ceasefire, and open safe corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.