Sudan: ACJPS - Concerns Mount Over Darfur 'SAF-RSF Assault On Civilians'

26 November 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Nyala / El Fasher — The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) expressed grave concern on Tuesday over the deliberate targeting of civilians by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Two documented incidents have resulted in the deaths of 41 people and numerous injuries in South Darfur's capital of Nyala and North Darfur's Donki Shatta, a village situated northeast of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur

Between October 23 and 25, 2023, Nyala, witnessed fierce clashes between SAF and RSF, resulting in SAF's withdrawal from its base in the 16th division in Nyala. This withdrawal provided an opportunity for RSF to seize control of the city.

ACJPS documented 39 fatalities from the gunfight, with the victims' bodies left on the main street until a youth initiative volunteered to provide a dignified burial. The incident also caused substantial property loss and destruction, compelling residents to flee to safer neighbourhoods.

ACJPS states a Sudanese Airforce Unit Antonov aircraft, operating under the SAF, carried out an aerial bombardment on Donki Shatta, at approximately 8:00 am on November 10.

The activist organisation states that the attack killed two female residents, one being a child, and injured two other children. The injured children were subsequently transferred to El Fasher Hospital for medical treatment.

ACJPS urgently calls for an immediate halt to the Sudanese conflict, urging authorities to protect human rights and address democratic demands.

The organisation also calls on RSF and SAF to uphold civilian rights, facilitate aid, engage in dialogue, take responsibility for harm, and collaborate for a lasting solution, appealing to international bodies for intervention and observer deployment in ceasefire agreements.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.