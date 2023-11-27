Angola Drawn in Group E of Afrobasket Qualifiers

Luanda — Angola are in group E of the African Basketball Championship qualifier (2025 Afrobasket), together with defending champions Tunisia, Guinea and Kenya, as determined by the draw held in Johannesburg, South Africa,ANGOP learnt from the FIBA-Africa website.

Cape Verde national team that finished fourth in the last Afrobasket held in Rwanda in 2021, are in Group B with Nigeria, Uganda and the winner of the qualifying rounds between Zones 1 and 2.

South Sudan, who surprisingly qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games, are in Group A with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mali, and the winner of the Zone 6 qualifiers, Mauritius or Comoros.

In Group C Senegal will face Cameroon, Rwanda and the winner of the Zone 3 and 4 pre-qualifying tournament.

Côte d'Ivoire the current African champions runners up , are in Group D together with Egypt, Central African Republic and the winner of the pre-qualifying tournament Zone 5, Madagascar or Djibouti.

According to FIBA-Africa, the games of the groups D, B and E will be played in February 2024, while groups C and A in November 2024.

Groups:

Group A - South Sudan, DRC, Mali, Q z6 Mauritius and Comoros

Group B - Cape Verde, Nigeria and Q z1 + z2 Uganda

Group C - Senegal, Cameroon, Qz3+z4 Rwanda

Group D - Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Central African Republic, Q z5 +Madagascar + Djibouti

Group E - Tunisia, Angola, Guinea and Kenya.

MC/MRA/AMP