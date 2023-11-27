Rwanda to Face Senegal, Cameroon in Afrobasket Qualifiers

Rwanda has been pooled in the same group as Senegal and Cameroon for next year's qualifiers to the 2025 Afrobasket.

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place from February to November 2024, with the venues set to be announced at a later date.

The official drawing ceremony of the qualifiers took place in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday, November 24 on the sidelines of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Elite 16 East Division.

The qualifying games will feature five groups of four teams each.

Senegal promises to be arguably Rwanda's toughest opponent, having fined on the podium of the 2021 Afrobasket with a bronze.

In the same competition, Cameroon did not make it out of the group stages.

Meanwhile, Group A brings together South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mali, and a yet to be confirmed winner of the pre-qualifiers in Zone 6.

Cape Verde, who finished fourth in the 2021 AfroBasket held in Kigali, were placed in Group B that also features Nigeria, Uganda and the team that will win the pre-qualifiers between Zone 1 and 2.

Afrobasket 2021 finalists Cote d'Ivoire found themselves in Group D alongside Zone 5 powerhouses Egypt, Central Africa Republic and the winner of the pre-qualifiers between Zone 5, Madagascar and Djibouti.

Title holders Tunisia have been pitted against Angola who finished fifth in 2021, Guinea and Kenya in Group E.

The February 2024 window will see Groups D, B and E in action while Groups C and A will play their matches in the November 2024 window.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Full draw as it stands:

Group A

South Sudan

DRC

Mali

Zone 6 Mauritius and Comoros

Group B

Cape Verde

Nigeria

Z1 + Z2

Uganda

Group C

Senegal

Cameroon

Z3 +Z4

Rwanda

Group D

Côte D'Ivore

Egypt

Central Africa Republic

Z5 +Madagascar + Djibouti

Group E

Tunisia

Angola

Guinea

Kenya