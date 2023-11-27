Niger Coup Leader Visits Mali, Burkina Faso in First Overseas Trip

Harare — General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of Niger's military, met with representatives from Mali and Burkina Faso on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in his first overseas trip since taking over in July, AFP reports.

Mali and Burkina Faso, two of Niger's neighbors, who are headed by military leaders who took over in 2020 and 2022, respectively, vowed support for the coup leaders in Niger. Tiani traveled to Burkina Faso with Captain Ibrahim Traore on a "friendship and working visit".

In September, the three Sahelian nations signed an agreement that calls for mutual defense in the event that any of the nations' "sovereignty and territorial integrity" are attacked.

Tiani said that the alliance's goal was to turn the Sahel from a "region of insecurity" to a "region of prosperity" while he was in Mali. He also hailed his neighbors for supporting his country after Niger's Western and regional allies imposed a number of sanctions on it after the coup. The leaders also intend to deepen commercial relations.

The governments are united in their efforts to combat insurgency within their countries.

Tiani promised to return Niger to civilian control within three years of becoming office.