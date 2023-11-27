Liberia: On 2nd Thoughts - Weah Departs With Dignity

column

President George Mannah Weah has set for himself a new record. The Africa only Ballon d'Or will go down in history as the first African incumbent President who concedes defeat to his fierce rival with a narrow margin of 1.16% in a tightly contested election that could have witnessed a prolonged political crisis in other democracies.

And in conceding defeat, he was quick to draw such distinction, that he is not an African President who hijacks elections that cause the death of many innocent people. "I won't be a part of it," he said.

The former Ballon d'Or winner, best known for his football prowess in Europe, particularly at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Millan sent heartfelt congratulatory messages to President-elect Joseph N. Boakai with 99.5% of the polls result which put Boakai at 50.89% and he (Weah) at 49.11%.

Mr. Weah did not just call President-elect Boakai to congratulate him, but in a speech broadcast on national radio, the President showed great statesmanship and was gracious in defeat informing the nation that his party had lost the November 14, Presidential runoff, but Liberia had won.

"My fellow Liberians, ladies and gentlemen, tonight the CDC has lost the election, but Liberia has won. This is a time to be gracious in defeat, a time to place our country above personal interest," President Weah said, adding that unity was more paramount for the "Love of Mama Liberia."

Meanwhile, the action taken by Mr. Weah in such a tightly contested poll remains unimaginable in Africa. Although his administration was marred by corruption allegations, unsolved murder mysteries, and high unemployment rate, his unprecedented action draws out a pathway for his redemption.

HIs administration had promised to respect the will of the Liberian people, and he indeed demonstrated it through peaceful means.

Mr. Weah showed sportsmanship in conceding defeat, something which also demonstrated how his government had ensured the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent election.

Not only did Mr. Weah concede, but his subsequent pronouncements following his concession strongly confirmed his commitment to maintaining the country's fragile peace, while nurturing its young democracy.

"Now, more than ever unity is paramount for the Love of Mama Liberia. To the members of the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) fellow partisans, I understand this is not the outcome of the election we all desire. Your support has been the backbone of our campaign and for that, I am deeply grateful. I (now) urge you to follow my example and accept the result of the election. I want you to go home tonight knowing that our ideas and vision for our nation remain strong. We are a young moment, and our time will come again.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tomorrow, resume your daily activities in a normal way. You can join me at our party headquarters to reflect on our journey and plan for our return to political leadership in 2029," Mr. Weah stated.

As the new government prepares to take over on January 22, 2024, President Weah would drive away with dignity beaming with smiles, that he has set an unprecedented example on the continent.

But the question that remains is who's next to walk in his footsteps.

It has been nearly three decades since he won Africa's first Ballon d'Or, no African player has ever won that since. Will his latest action in politics again put him in a class of his own, or will another African leader emulate his example, it remains to be seen as we watch on.