Liberia: 8th Judiciary Circuit Complex in Nimba Turns Death Trap

Nimba County — The Eighth Judiciary Circuit Court Complex hosting various judges and other court workers in Sanniquellie, Nimba County is reportedly becoming a death trap due to dilapidation.

The Judiciary Circuit Complex was constructed under the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf alongside Retired Justice Francis S.Korkpor, Sr, including former Associate Justices Kabineh Ja' neh and Jamesetta H.Wolokolie, including current Chief Justice Sie - A-Nyene G.Yuoh, funded by the Government of Liberia.

The facilitated was dedicated in August 2017 following construction by Bittar Construction Company under the consultancy of Judiciary Architect, David Y. Badio.

But it has rapidly depreciated within a period of six years, becoming a death trap with life-threatening cracks.

The facility currently hosts judges of the debt court, circuit court, county attorney and public defender as well as a traffic court that is yet to be open to the public, among others.

Most of the magistrates and judges are unhappy about the present working environment in such buildings because of threats posed to their lives and lives of other judicial workers there.

Several court workers, who preferred anonymity, confided in the NEW DAWN that they are not happy about the building's condition, because they don't want their lives to be taken away.

Due to the bad state of the judicial complex, most court workers including judges are not happy to report to work.

"Journalist, this building is not in a good condition; when we are in there working, our lives are at risk; we can't continue to work in such a condition", they lament.

During a tour of the facility, The NEW DAWN observed leakages, including in the main circuit courtroom, among others.

Since its dedication in early August 2017, Contractor Bittar Construction Company has yet to pay a visit to Sanniquellie to see the condition of the building.

All efforts by our correspondent to contact the Management of Bittar Construction company were unsuccessful due to lack of contact number, including number for chief architect David Y. Badio.

