Rwandan Actress Alliah Cool Awarded in Nigeria

Rwandan actress Alliance Isimbi, popularly known in cinema as Alliah Cool has won the prestigious 'Great Achievers Award' in Nigeria, the recognition which celebrates human and community development as well as incredible talent and dedication of individuals in the entertainment industry.

Best Achiever's Award is often awarded in recognition of one's life experiences and their exceptional contributions to the society or lifetime achievement in their field.

Notably, she was recognised among young United Nations peace ambassadors who have achieved remarkable things including empowering women for a better tomorrow. The initiative brings together incredible women to inspire and empower each other.

She is also a partner and Director of Ishusho Arts Center, a film school dedicated to boost young talented individuals who aspire to be movie stars in the creative industry.

It is with such background that the 'Good Book, Bad Cover' actress was among the esteemed recipients, stood as a young entrepreneur whose contributions to the art and entertainment sector have been recognised significantly on November 26.

Over the moon with the distinction of being named, this passionate humanitarian expressed profound gratitude for the honor bestowed upon her.

"It is the most exceptional honor to be introduced as Ambassador Isimbi Alliance. As a young Rwandan entrepreneur, and humanitarian, actively making giant strides in the art and entertainment industry," she said.

"I want you to know that, this award also recognizes the efforts of my country men and women, working very hard to bring honor and glory to Rwanda. Thank you for recognising my little effort in promoting art and the movie industry on the African continent and beyond," she exclaimed.

"Equally, the award is unique and special to me," she said, "because it comes from Nigeria, a country with a rich pool of talented entertainers, actors and actresses, and the most populous black country in the world."

"I am overjoyed and truly grateful to the organizers of this event, the Great Achievers Award," she added.

She added: "I dedicate this Award to the movie industry and to the greatness of the future of Africa."

'Alliah the Movie' actress further said her presence is a call to action for policymakers, influencers, dreamers, and industry participants to keep innovating the entertainment sector, making it appealing for the upcoming generation to thrive.

"I recommend my fellow celebrities to go beyond entertaining. we need to give back to our community and contribute positively towards a prosperous society," she added.

Alliah Cool has built a name for herself in the cinema industry not only in Rwanda but also on the international scene with her movies 'Alliah the Movie', 'Good Book, Bad Cover' and many other local movies she featured in.