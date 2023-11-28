Ghana: Gender Base Violence - Invest in Preventive Measures

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has trained over 120 market executives to serve as paralegals and support survivors of domestic violence.

The Ministry has also completed the initial review phase of the Domestic Violence Act, 732 (2007), its Legislative Instrument and the National Domestic Violence Policy for redrafting.

The Minister for Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, said this at the commencement of a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence with a walk-through principal street of Tamale.

She urged families and corporate organisations to take actions, including gender-sensitive policy formulation, empowerment opportunities and transformative actions, to prevent violence against women and girls.

Madam Zuweira Abudu said there was pressing concern about violence against women and girls worldwide, therefore the need to invest in preventive measures.

Madam Lariba expressed gratitude to all partners for their technical and financial support towards the Ministry's programmes.

Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, the Northern Regional Minister, called for a unified effort to combat injustices against all genders, especially women and girls.

Dr Wilfred Ochan, the UNFPA Ghana Representative, reiterated the importance of breaking the silence on gender-based violence against young girls to enable them to reach their full potential.

Ghana's development partners reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the country to end all forms of gender-based violence.