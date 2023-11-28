Liberia: We're Not Looting Offices

Nimba County — - Nimba County Superintendent refutes report, but

The Superintendent of Nimba County, Nelson Korquoi, distances the county administration from reports of massive looting at various public offices in Nimba.

Superintendent Korquoi clarifies that since the end of the electoral process, they have returned to their respective offices, and there has been no looting at those offices.

Touring with the NEW DAWN correspondent in various areas of the administrative building in Sanniquellie, Superintendent Korquoi explains that they are not and will never be involved in such acts, as was reported recently.

"Journalist, you can see for yourself, all of the office materials are here. No one has done anything of such", he debunks.

According to him, they are planning to hold a major press conference and will do a peaceful turning over of every asset to the incoming administration.

Sources told the NEW DAWN correspondent that following recent report by this paper, most of those items that were looted were returned during night hours.

Speaking to our reporter during the tour, Superintendent Korquoi openly accused former County Inspector Reginald Mehn, of looting his (Mehn's) office before turning it over to current County Inspector Mack Gblinwon, disclosing that Mack procured all of his office furniture on his own, not from government.

It's yet to be seen if County Inspector Gblinwon, who was campaign manager for the Coalition for Democratic Change in the county during the just-ended elections, will take away assets he personally bought for his office, as revealed by the County Superintendent.

