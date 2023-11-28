Liberia: Speakership Battle Intensifies

--As incoming lawmakers endorse Koffa's bid

Several incoming lawmakers inclusive of those re-elected have endorsed Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa's bid to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Re-elected during the 10 October 2023 presidential and legislative polls, Rep. Koffa is a stalwart of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

He has been serving as deputy to the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives and Maryland County Representative Bhofal Chambers, who is currently challenging his election results before the National Elections Commission. The latter is also a CDC stalwart.

The battle has intensified for the top job on Capitol Hill as old and new lawmakers appear to be forming political forces to pick their new leadership.

Cllr. Koffa who represents Grand Kru County Electoral District #2 has begun rolling his sleeves in his bid to succeed his boss Mr. Chambers as House Speaker for the 55th Legislature.

He addressed the press briefly during a daylong retreat held in Virginia, Montserrado County on Sunday, 26 November 2023.

Rep. Koffa commended his colleagues for their unwavering support towards his quest to control the gavel.

Cllr. Koffa said his interest in running for the speakership is to be a floor-fighter, citing his lot of experience as what he brings to the table.

Koffa said he is confident of becoming the next speaker.

Majority of the Representatives at the retreat were from the ruling CDC including Dixson Seebo, Frank Saah Foko, and Edward Papie Flomo, all from Montserrado County.

Others were James Kolleh, Moima Briggs Mensah, and Samuel Enders, among others. They pledged their support to Rep. Koffa.

In a statement, the forty lawmakers pledged their unwavering support to Rep. Koffa, saying their interest is the idea of bringing check and balance in the 55th Legislature.

Deputy Speaker Koffa continues to rally more support as he faces competition with lawmakers from the incoming Unity Party (UP)-led administration of President-elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The UP's Montserrado County Electoral District #11 Representative Richard Koon, and the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Nimba County newly elected Representative Musa Hassan Bility are seeking the Speaker job.

CPP supported the ruling CDC's presidential bid in the run-off held on 14 November, but it remains unclear if their collaboration will not play out in the bid for the speakership.