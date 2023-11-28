Ghana: Promoting Food Security -NRCC Signs MOU With Jiangxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences

As part of the efforts to boost agriculture, the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jiangxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences (JxAAS) in Tamale.

The agreement focuses on promoting food security through joint research on crop germplasm resources, a technology that allows more genetic assets to be used and integrated into plant breeding to get new varieties.

The Chief Director of the NRCC, Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, said both institutions have shared objective of boosting food production in the region.

He disclosed that the collaboration is an expansion of an existing partnership between the Savannah Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and JxAAS.

Alhaji Issahaku said the past agreements with JxAAS resulted in the introduction of five resilient rice varieties, namely Hanguo, Waiqi, 923, 926 and 929.

He added that educational opportunities emerged through the partnership for NRCC staff and some selected students who were trained in China.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku signed on behalf of NRCC, Mr Sun Huoxi signed for JxAAS and Deputy Director of CSIR-SARI, Dr Issah Sugri, represented the research institute.

Mr Sun Huoxi said Jiangxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences is committed to supporting the Northern Region and Ghana's agricultural sector, saying the ongoing assistance would increase food production in the country.