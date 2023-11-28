Ghana: Riots, Security Disruption Will Be Dealt Swiftly - - President Akufo-Addo Warns

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned that the country's security agencies would deal ruthlessly with any riot and security disruption before, during after the 2024 general elections.

The President has also condemned the actions of some Ghanaians who were seen in a viral video brandishing machetes around the office building of the NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, after a purported cleanup exercise on Thursday, 23 November 2023.

Addressing the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adentan Fafraha in Accra at the valedictory church service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rt. Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, President Akufo-Addo said the actions of those in the viral video would not have a place before, during, or after the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that the government was working to restore economic growth and stability which was affected by Covid-19 and further exacerbated by the Russian - Ukraine war.

The President commended the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante for his meritorious service to the church, God and to country.

He wished him a fruitful retirement and also wished the incoming moderator, Rev Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, a successful tenure of office as the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Rev. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante is a Ghanaian theologian and Presbyterian minister who served as the 18th Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, equivalent to the chief executive officer or managing director of the national church organisation.

In his valedictory sermon, Rev Mante called on Ghanaians to love each other, love their country Ghana and pray for its prosperity instead of running the nation down with their words. He also called for global peace, particularly in Gaza, Israel, Russia and in Ukraine.